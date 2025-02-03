Marketplace.
image 1 of Brolo Tall Glazed Display Cabinet (LH) With the Walnut and Dark Panel Finish

Brolo Tall Glazed Display Cabinet (LH) With the Walnut and Dark Panel Finish

No ratings yet

Write a review

£329.99

£329.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Brolo Tall Glazed Display Cabinet (LH) With the Walnut and Dark Panel Finish
With the eye-catching design as well as the glazed display section, this is the perfect place to store and display ornaments or trinkets, or even treasured photographs which deserve pride of place in such a modern statement piece. Available in either left or right hand orientation.
Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratchesmoisture and high temperature)Adjustable hinges on all doors with soft closesTempered glassOptional 3 clip LED

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here