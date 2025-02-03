Brolo Tall Glazed Display Cabinet (RH) With the Walnut and Dark Panel Finish

With the eye-catching design as well as the glazed display section, this is the perfect place to store and display ornaments or trinkets, or even treasured photographs which deserve pride of place in such a modern statement piece. Available in either left or right hand orientation.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Adjustable hinges on all doors with soft closes Tempered glass Optional 3 clip LED

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)