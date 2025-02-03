Zingaro Tall Glazed Display Cabinet (LH)

Similar to the low display cabinet, but taller! The same contrast of light and dark materials and with a much larger glazed display section this is a stunning piece which will draw attention to the items you want to show off while providing more than ample storage space for anything else.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Adjustable hinges on doors Tempered glass Quatro set 1 p LED. foot switch Easy self assembly

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)