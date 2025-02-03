Cestino 2 Door 2 Drawer Display Cabinet in Jackson Hickory Oak and Rattan Effect

A family afternoon at a table full of snacks, where, apart from your favorite board game, there is no shortage of a unique atmosphere, it must be comfortable in every detail. Special moments with your loved ones, both on festive days and every day, require careful planning of the kitchen, dining and day zone. Equip it with a tall display cabinet, thanks to which you can have the most necessary items at hand. The high showcase from the latest Cestino collection impresses with its functionality in an unusual, classic style. The furniture, which is a perfect combination of tradition and modernity, is made of laminated chipboard and MDF board and contains many practical elements. Its natural shade of Jackson Hickory wood with a Rattan effect element has an exceptionally stylish effect. The showcase is equipped with practical, glass shelves, eye-catching shelves for wine, spacious drawers and shelves hidden behind a full front. The site can be additionally illuminated by purchasing optional lighting. The high quality of workmanship and the unique style of the furniture make it easy to fit into many arrangement styles. Perfect for the kitchen, dining room and living room, where you need space to store tableware, glass and decorative textiles. The display cabinet will be an effective complement to the fashionable boho, Scandinavian or loft style.

Laminated board (resistant to moisture and damage) Stylish Elegant Design Rattan Effect Panel Natural Colours Easy Self Assembly

