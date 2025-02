Cortina Tall Wide 2 Door glazed Display Cabinet in Grandson Oak

This wide display cabinet features glazing – both in the fronts and sides. It makes the furniture piece unique, light and modern. For the lovers of natural wood, this range offers you the oppotunity to enjoy the charm of wooden furniture at an affordable price. Made from high quality MDF in the colour of grandson oak, which looks just like natural timber. An additional feature is the beautiful antique metal handles which gives a timeless elegance to the collection.

Grandson Oak Laminated board with increased resistance to scratches and mechanical damage Metal handles Easy self assembly Soft closing doors

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)