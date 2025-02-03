Cortina Tall Glazed Display Cabinet (RH) in Grandson Oak

A narrow glazed display cabinet with a total of 5 shelves – it's great for the living room or dining room. The glazed front lets you elegantly display both home decorations and porcelain on the 2 glass shelves. For the lovers of natural wood, this range offers you the oppotunity to enjoy the charm of wooden furniture at an affordable price. Made from high quality MDF in the colour of grandson oak, which looks just like natural timber. An additional feature is the beautiful antique metal handles which gives a timeless elegance to the collection.

Grandson Oak Laminated board with increased resistance to scratches and mechanical damage Metal handles Easy self assembly Soft closing doors

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)