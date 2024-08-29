4KIDS 1 Door 1 Drawer Narrow Cabinet with Lemon Handles

1 door 1 drawer narrow cabinet in light oak and white high gloss with lemon handles. This neutral and functional kids collection is perfect for all age groups, finished in light oak and stunning white high gloss. Handy for limited floor area this 1 drawer 1 door unit has interior adjustable shelf.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) High gloss finish on fronts Handles comes in 4 different colours Easy self assembly Decorative gently rounded MDF mouldings

