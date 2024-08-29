Marketplace.
Barcelona Shoe Cabinet 2 Flip Down Doors in Matt Black

Barcelona Shoe Cabinet 2 Flip Down Doors in Matt Black
Introducing the Barcelona Shoe Cabinet with Two Flap Doors – a sophisticated and modern wardrobe designed to add an elegant touch to your space. With its sleek design and a simple metal handle, this two-door cabinet offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. For those seeking a bolder statement, it is also available in a contrasting matt black finish. Experience the essence of contemporary elegance with the Barcelona Shoe Cabinet. Its clean lines and refined design make it a standout piece in any room. The addition of a sleek metal handle enhances its visual appeal while providing a touch of simplicity. This wardrobe not only offers a stylish storage solution for your shoes but also brings a sense of sophistication to your overall decor. Choose the option of a contrasting matt black finish to create a captivating focal point that effortlessly elevates your space to new heights of style.
High quality laminated board (resistant to damage and scratchesmoisture and high temperature)Made from PEFC Certified sustainable woodEasy self assemblyMade in DenmarkHigh quality fixings and hinges used throughout

