Luci 3 Door 2 Drawer Sideboard (including LED lighting) in Platinum and Oak

The unique combination of Artisan Oak and Gray Cosmos decors as well as original details in the form of structural lighting are the advantages of the chest of drawers from the Luci collection . The interior consists of two spacious drawers with full extension and shelves in the closed part. The long table top can be used as an additional place to display family mementos or interesting decorations. The chest of drawers, thanks to its simple, geometric form, offers many arrangement possibilities, and the lighting that is included in the set creates an intimate atmosphere. The Luci collection is equipped with a convenient and safe to use handle-free system and practical, branded accessories with a soft-close system . The Luci collection is available in two color versions: Artisan Oak / Gray Cosmos and Artisan Oak / Alpine White.

Body/Front: Laminated chipboard Handle: Handle-free system Hinges: Soft close Runners: ball-bearing - full extension Feet: Plastic

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)