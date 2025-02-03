Fribo 2 Door 4 Drawer Wide Sideboard in White

The long chest of drawers from the Fribo collection is a piece of furniture for people who value functionality combined with an interesting design. Its design is well thought out, it will allow you to store many things, inside there are four spacious drawers and shelves in the closed part. A 165.4 cm long table top can be used to display your favorite accessories or to store small items in decorative boxes. The chest of drawers from the Fribo collection is equipped with a modern handle-free system, which increases the convenience of using the furniture, and full extension guides that allow the drawer to be pulled out to the very end. The white chest of drawers offers countless possibilities to match with your favorite colors of accessories. The program is available in two color versions: Alpine White and Golden Ribbeck Oak.

Body and front: Laminated particle board Handle: Handle-free system Hinges: Concealed Runners: ball - full extension Feet: Plastic

