Fribo 2 Door 4 Drawer Sideboard in White

Another offer of a chest of drawers from the Fribo collection, inside you can find four drawers equipped with a full extension system and shelves in a closed space. The white chest of drawers with a geometric shape will work well in interiors decorated in a minimalist or modern style, thanks to its simple form it can be combined with other elements of the Fribo collection. The chest of drawers is equipped with an ergonomic handle-free system. The furniture is made of laminated chipboard, resistant to moisture, scratches, damage and high temperature. The program is available in two color versions: Alpine White and Golden Ribbeck Oak.

Body and front: Laminated particle board Handle: Handle-free system Hinges: Concealed Runners: ball - full extension Feet: Plastic

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)