Zingaro 2 Door 2 Drawer 1 Compartment Sideboard

The larger sideboard in the Zingaro range is 50cm longer than its more compact counterpart – this additional length is utilized with an extra cupboard, meaning even more storage space.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Adjustable hinges on doors 0 Easy gliding runners with soft closes Easy self assembly

