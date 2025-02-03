Marketplace.
image 1 of Zingaro 1 Door 2 Drawer 1 Compartment Sideboard

Zingaro 1 Door 2 Drawer 1 Compartment Sideboard

No ratings yet

Write a review

£229.99

£229.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Zingaro 1 Door 2 Drawer 1 Compartment Sideboard
Like most pieces of this range, the sideboard has a modern look which comes from the contrasting tones and the asymmetric design – this is an attractive piece which doesn’t take up a great deal of room but still provides plenty of usable storage space.
Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratchesmoisture and high temperature)Adjustable hinges on doors0Easy gliding runners with soft closesEasy self assembly

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here