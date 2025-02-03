Lyon 2 Door 3 Drawer Sideboard in Riviera Oak/White High Gloss

2 door 3 drawer sideboard (including LED lighting) in Riviera Oak/White High Gloss. Lots of hidden storage space in this ultra modern sideboard with 3 drawers, and 2 cupboards with adjustable internal shelving. Includes concealed lighting arrangement. A high quality collection in a ultra modern design - with each item complementing each other.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Available in 2 colours Includes concealed lighting arrangement Easy self assembly

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)