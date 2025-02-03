Marketplace.
image 1 of Celesto 2 Door 2 Drawer Sideboard with Wine Rack in White and Oak

Celesto 2 Door 2 Drawer Sideboard with Wine Rack in White and Oak

No ratings yet

Write a review

£389.99

£389.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Celesto 2 Door 2 Drawer Sideboard with Wine Rack in White and Oak
The Celesto range is traditional style at its best. Timeless country chic with a two-tone finish. Perfect for modern or traditional homes. With a contemporary style in mind the Celesto range has been designed to bring a beautiful modern country touch into your home. The cabinet offers ample storage in a small area with two cupboards alongside the open display/shelf section.
Country designMatching 3 door display cabinet availableEasy Self AssemblyMatching pieces availableBeautiful Larch sibiu wood grain pattern

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here