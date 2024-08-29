4KIDS 2 Door 4 Drawer Sideboard with Orange Handles

2 door 4 drawer sideboard in light oak and white high gloss with orange handles. This neutral and functional kids collection is perfect for all age groups, finished in light oak and stunning white high gloss. Masses of storage in this wide 4 drawer 2 door sideboard, with internal adjustable shelves.

Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) High gloss finish on fronts Handles comes in 4 different colours Easy self assembly Decorative gently rounded MDF mouldings

