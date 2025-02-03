Illopa Storage Bench in Oak Nelson/Snowy Oak

Enhance the ambiance of your home with the exquisite Illopa collection, a seamless fit for any living space. Its most outstanding feature lies in the array of shapes it offers, granting you the freedom to artistically arrange every room in your house, from the inviting hall to the cozy living room. The captivating combination of beautiful white and oak imbues your home with a sense of tranquility, fostering an atmosphere of relaxation and peace.

Country Style Design Contoured Edge and sturdy frame Snowy oak effect frame and light warm oak top 2 soft close doors Internal shelves

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)