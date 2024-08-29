Marketplace.
Fribo 2 Door 1 Drawer 136cm wide TV Cabinet in Oak

RTV type FRIF02 is a shorter version of the RTV chest of drawers from the Fribo collection, which will be perfect for more compact rooms. A practical table top will allow you to place a TV on it, and an open shelf for placing RTV equipment. The design of the chest of drawers is well thought out to allow the owners to store various things, there is a full extension drawer and two cabinets. The Fribo collection is equipped with a modern handle-free system. The furniture is made of laminated chipboard, resistant to moisture, scratches, damage and high temperature. The program is available in two color versions: Alpine White and Golden Ribbeck Oak.
Body and front: Laminated particle boardHandle: Handle-free systemRunners: Ball - full extensionFeet: plastic

Number of uses

1

