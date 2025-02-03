Mauro 3x5 Storage Unit in Matt Black

Mauro units – the epitome of stylish, simple cube storage shelving with endless possibilities. These units will effortlessly transform your living area into a haven of organisation and sophistication. With a range of sizes and colours to choose from, customising your Mauro storage unit to suit your unique style is a breeze.

Modern cube style storage unit 15 cube open storage Square shaped Matt black finish Matching items available

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)