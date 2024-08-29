Fribo 2 Door 1 Drawer 166cm Wide TV Cabinet in Oak

The white RTV chest of drawers is a piece of furniture designed for a practical solution under the TV. The open shelf allows you to conveniently place the RTV equipment, and the opening in its back allows you to discreetly hide the wiring. The chest of drawers has a spacious drawer and two cabinets inside , which will facilitate the storage of various small items. The furniture is equipped with a convenient handle-free system. The RTV chest of drawers from the Fribo collection is made of laminated chipboard, resistant to moisture, scratches, damage and high temperature. The program is available in two color versions: Alpine White and Golden Ribbeck Oak.

Body and front: Laminated particle board Handle: Handle-free system Runners: Ball - full extension Feet: plastic

Number of uses

1