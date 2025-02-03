Chelsea Living Low Display Cabinet 109cm Wide in White with a Truffle Oak Trim

Low Display Cabinet 109 cm wide in white with an Oak Trim. Unconventional design - a proposal for the followers of the latest trends. The clever mix of scratch resistant white melamine with beautiful high gloss fronts and oak melamine trim makes this top quality collection of furniture the ideal destination for the most modern of homes, the massive range that includes many cabinets and wall units fulfils every storage and display option.

White high gloss fronts with Oak trim Laminated board (resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature) Modern handle free solution with soft close Easy self assembly

