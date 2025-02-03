Marketplace.
image 1 of Chelsea Living Low Display Cabinet 109cm Wide in White with a Truffle Oak Trim

Chelsea Living Low Display Cabinet 109cm Wide in White with a Truffle Oak Trim

No ratings yet

Write a review

£369.99

£369.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Chelsea Living Low Display Cabinet 109cm Wide in White with a Truffle Oak Trim
Low Display Cabinet 109 cm wide in white with an Oak Trim. Unconventional design - a proposal for the followers of the latest trends. The clever mix of scratch resistant white melamine with beautiful high gloss fronts and oak melamine trim makes this top quality collection of furniture the ideal destination for the most modern of homes, the massive range that includes many cabinets and wall units fulfils every storage and display option.
White high gloss fronts with Oak trimLaminated board (resistant to damage and scratchesmoisture and high temperature)Modern handle free solution with soft closeEasy self assembly

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here