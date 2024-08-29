Cortina 2 Drawer TV Cabinet in Grandson Oak

The TV cabinet is an inseparable part of the living room. It has two spacious drawers and open shelves on which you can place your electronics. For the lovers of natural wood, this range offers you the oppotunity to enjoy the charm of wooden furniture at an affordable price. Made from high quality MDF in the colour of grandson oak, which looks just like natural timber. An additional feature is the beautiful antique metal handles which gives a timeless elegance to the collection.

Grandson Oak Laminated board with increased resistance to scratches and mechanical damage Metal handles Easy self assembly Easy gliding runners

