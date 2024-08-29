Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinet

140 cm wide TV Cabinet. Nice compact 140cm wide low TV cabinet, has openings for satellite accessories, and plenty of storage behind soft close doors. Warm and yet cool living and dining collection in white High Gloss with San Remo Oak inset.

Laminated board ( resistant to damage and scratches moisture and high temperature ) Modern handle free solution Easy self assembly Easy glide drawer runners

Number of uses

1