Marketplace.
image 1 of Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinet
image 1 of Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinetimage 2 of Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinetimage 3 of Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinetimage 4 of Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinetimage 5 of Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinet

Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinet

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£244.99

£244.99/each

Toronto 140cm wide TV Cabinet
140 cm wide TV Cabinet. Nice compact 140cm wide low TV cabinet, has openings for satellite accessories, and plenty of storage behind soft close doors. Warm and yet cool living and dining collection in white High Gloss with San Remo Oak inset.
Laminated board ( resistant to damage and scratchesmoisture and high temperature )Modern handle free solutionEasy self assemblyEasy glide drawer runners

Number of uses

1

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here