Marketplace.
image 1 of Function Plus Mobile File Cabinet 2 Drawers 1 shelf
image 1 of Function Plus Mobile File Cabinet 2 Drawers 1 shelfimage 2 of Function Plus Mobile File Cabinet 2 Drawers 1 shelfimage 3 of Function Plus Mobile File Cabinet 2 Drawers 1 shelfimage 4 of Function Plus Mobile File Cabinet 2 Drawers 1 shelfimage 5 of Function Plus Mobile File Cabinet 2 Drawers 1 shelf

Function Plus Mobile File Cabinet 2 Drawers 1 shelf

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£119.99

£119.99/each

Function Plus Mobile File Cabinet 2 Drawers 1 shelf
The Function Plus range of desks and filing cabinets are designed to be practical in even the smallest of spaces.
High quality laminated board (resistant to damage and scratchesmoisture and high temperature)Easy gliding drawer runnersStylish and contemporaryEasy self assemblyMade from PEFC Certified sustainable wood

Number of uses

1

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here