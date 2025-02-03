Ry Sideboard with 1 Door 2 Drawers in Matt White

The Ry range is both modern and refreshing with a clean design that would suit plenty of existing styles, whilst maintaining a timeless air that will keep it from falling out of fashion.

This sideboard offers plenty of storage space within its modern exterior. Simple minimal and effective design which fits perfectly with practically any modern interior Easy to clean with no visible fingerprints Laminated board resistant to scratches moisture and high temperature High quality fixings and hinges used throughout

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)