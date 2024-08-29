Fribo 2 Door Wardrobe in White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

A spacious wardrobe is a master solution for storing a large amount of clothes! Inside, there is a clothes rail and shelves on which you can arrange various items of clothing according to your preferences. A simple, minimalist style with lots of practical solutions will steal the heart of lovers of modern interiors. A white decor offers countless color arrangements in a room. The white wardrobe is equipped with a safe and easy-to-use handle-free system. The Fribo collection is made of laminated chipboard, resistant to moisture, scratches, damage and high temperature. The program is available in two color versions: Alpine White and Golden Ribbeck Oak.

