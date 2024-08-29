Novi 1 Drawer Bedside Table in Alpine White

The Novi Collection is a simple, elegant range with a timeless appeal that will ensure a modern look regardless of any changing trends. The smooth surface of the white fronts has been broken up with millings of the same colour, creating the hallmark of the entire collection. Traditional handles have been replaced by a comfortable, handleless system. Fully extendable drawers, synchronous slides in the table and high quality, matt MDF fronts will help to keep harmony and order. The universality of the items allows for continuity between living, dining and bedrooms.

This handleless bedside table includes both a shelf and a drawer to keep your bedroom organised Simple minimal and effective design which fits perfectly with practically any modern interior Easy to clean with no visible fingerprints Laminated board resistant to scratches moisture and high temperature High quality fixings and hinges used throughout

