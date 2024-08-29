Fribo 1 Door 1 Drawer Twin Pedestal Desk in White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

A modern, white desk is the perfect solution to create an office corner in the living room, its simple, minimalist form will not overwhelm the interior and help to control harmony in your home. The interior of the desk is very practical, a full extension drawer, a cupboard and shelves in the open space will provide plenty of storage space. The desk is made of laminated chipboard, resistant to damage, scratches, moisture and high temperature, which ensures durability for many years. The program is available in two color versions: Alpine White and Golden Ribbeck Oak.

