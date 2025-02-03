Bailey Coffee Table in Antique Oak

The Bailey collection is an exceptional piece that boasts a refined design and an intriguing aesthetic, it would make the perfect centrepiece in a living room. Meticulously crafted with unwavering attention to detail, this coffee table seamlessly merges form and function, adding a touch of sophistication. A standout feature of this coffee table lies in its thoughtfully designed space beneath the table top. Equipped with two spacious shelves, it offers ample room to organise your customers storage needs efficiently. Available in 6 different colouways!

Contemporary 'G-Shape' design Lockable wheels Multiple storage shelves Practical and sturdy

Number of uses

1

Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)