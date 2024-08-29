Marketplace.
Cestino Coffee Table with 1 Drawer in Jackson Hickory Oak and Rattan Effect

Cestino Coffee Table with 1 Drawer in Jackson Hickory Oak and Rattan Effect
Afternoon relaxation with a cup of your favorite coffee must take place in an atmosphere of comfort and harmony. In an interior where you really want to rest, in silence or during a noisy meeting with friends, a functional table will be useful, complementing the stylistically and practically the relaxation area. The Cestino collection includes a carefully matched model of furniture that perfectly matches the look and practical style of the series. The Cestino coffee table with a drawer has a practical, open shelf under the top and a drawer that works reliably thanks to a ball mechanism and a metal handle. The stylish table is made of high-quality laminated chipboard and, in part of the front, of MDF board in Jackson Hickory / Rattan effect. The perfect fit of the details of the furniture guarantees perfect appearance, comfort of use and durability. The eye-catching coffee table with a drawer and an open shelf under the table top works great with other elements of the Cestino collection. The table that complements the interior design will fit perfectly in the living room, in the immediate vicinity of the sofa, and in the home office, right next to the chaise longue.
Laminated board (resistant to moisture and damage)Stylish Elegant DesignRattan Effect PanelNatural Colours

Number of uses

1

