Rowlinson Bunbury Sofa Set Natural

The Bunbury set is an impressive contemporary rattan sofa set which is ideal for both indoors and outdoors. It comes complete with two single chairs, one sofa, one frosted glass top coffee table and cushions and is constructed in weatherproof rattan effect weave. Dimensions: Table - H45xW100xD50cm Chair - H80xW77xD80cm Sofa - H80xW138xD80cm