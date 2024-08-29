Rowlinson Premium Heritage Square Planter

The Rowlinson Square Heritage Planter is ideal for driveways, paths and patios. The planter is clad with elegant fine sawn cladding, finished with smooth planed legs and the top surround has mitred corners. A slatted base and permeable material liner prevent plants becoming waterlogged, whilst the timber is pressure treated for longevity. Sold as a pack of two. Dimensions: H42xW43xD43cm