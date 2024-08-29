Argon Tableware Wedding Table Number Holders - 20cm - Silver - Pack of 12

These 20cm Silver Stainless Steel Table Number Holders from Argon Tableware are a must have for weddings, banquets and conferences, or for anybody looking to smooth and streamline table service within their carafe, bar or restaurant.

Designed to work perfectly with our Plastic Table Numbers, these sturdy stands offer a clear and convenient reference point for both guests and service staff alike.These holders come packaged in a brightly coloured gift box, making storage simple.

The silver finish offers an immediate air of sleek and simple elegance and sophistication, while the large ring top ensures a secure grip without blocking the numbers.

Our collection boasts stands of size 20cm, 30cm and 46cm as well as numbers in packs of 25, 50 and 100, allowing you to cater for occasions and spaces of all shapes and sizes!