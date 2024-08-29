Fax Potato Halloween Stoneware Skull Mugs - 750ml - Pack of 4

Get into the spirit of Halloween this year by serving your favourite tea, coffee and hot chocolate in these Spooky Skull Mugs from Fax Potato.

These creepily crafted mugs offer up an abundance of chilling charm, whilst the robust dolomite stoneware construction ensures there will be no skull fractures in your house this Halloween!

Mix and match with our wide range of Harrowing Halloween Crockery to create the ultimate scary celebration!