Kingavon Electric Hot Water Bottle & Velvet Cover - Blue

Perfect for warming your bed on a cold winter night, this hot water bottle can help to ease pain & improve blood circulation.

It is rechargeable & comes with automatic temperature control, a soft & comfortable velvet cover, hand warmer pouch, plus detachable power lead.

Energy saving, it is ready to use in under 15 minutes & will provide up to 2 hours use from one charge.

Approx Size: 26 x 18cm UKCA/CE