Marketplace.
image 1 of Tonka TX06036 Steel Classics Tow Truck
image 1 of Tonka TX06036 Steel Classics Tow Truckimage 2 of Tonka TX06036 Steel Classics Tow Truckimage 3 of Tonka TX06036 Steel Classics Tow Truckimage 4 of Tonka TX06036 Steel Classics Tow Truck

Tonka TX06036 Steel Classics Tow Truck

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Tonka TX06036 Steel Classics Tow Truck
The Tonka Steel Classics Tow Truck is ready to demolish and clear away anything in its path! Move dirt, sand and gravel with the workable blade and take control of any job site! This Tow Truck is built Tonka tough with real steel! Appropriate for ages 3 years and up. The Tonka Steel Classics Tow Truck is ready to answer the call for any heavy-duty towing! Includes Bonus Tonka collector card on the back of the package!
3 Position Locking BoomTonka Tough - Made with SteelA part of the Steel Classics collection

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here