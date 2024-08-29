Tonka TX06036 Steel Classics Tow Truck

The Tonka Steel Classics Tow Truck is ready to demolish and clear away anything in its path! Move dirt, sand and gravel with the workable blade and take control of any job site! This Tow Truck is built Tonka tough with real steel! Appropriate for ages 3 years and up. The Tonka Steel Classics Tow Truck is ready to answer the call for any heavy-duty towing! Includes Bonus Tonka collector card on the back of the package!