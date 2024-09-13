Marketplace.
Dr Botanicals Captivating Rose Diffuser Oil 10ml

Dr Botanicals Captivating Rose Diffuser Oil 10ml
Dr Botanicals Captivating Rose Diffuser Oil is a luxurious and aromatic formula that combines the power of Jasmonal H, Ionone Beta, and other natural ingredients to create a captivating scent. This clean beauty product is designed to provide a calming and soothing atmosphere, making it perfect for relaxation and self-care. Experience the benefits of this organic and wellness-focused diffuser oil that will leave your space smelling delightful.
Clean beauty formulated with natural ingredientsCreates a soothing and calming atmospherePromotes wellness and relaxation

Ingredients

Jasmonal H, Ionone Beta, Phenylethyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Galaxolide, Helional, Dihydromyrcenol, Citrial, D-Limonene

