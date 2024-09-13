Dr Botanicals Rejuvenating Eucalyptus Diffuser Oil 10ml

Dr Botanicals Rejuvenating Eucalyptus Diffuser Oil is a natural and organic formula that nourishes and rejuvenates the skin. With ingredients like Castor Seed Oil, Apricot Kernel Oil, and Avocado Oil, this oil promotes healthy and hydrated skin. It is perfect for those looking for a clean beauty product that delivers a soothing and calming experience.

Clean beauty formulated with natural ingredients Creates a soothing and calming atmosphere Promotes wellness and relaxation

Ingredients

Ricinus Communis Castor Seed Oil, Hydroxystearic Acid, Prunus Armeniaca Apricot Kernel Oil, Candelilla Cera, Olea Europaea Olive Fruit Oil, Persea Gratissima Avocado Oil, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Tocopherol, Talc, CI 77891 Titanium Dioxide, CI 77491 Iron Oxides, CI 77499 Iron Oxides, CI 16035 Red 40