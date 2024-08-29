Fitness Mad Swiss Ball - Blue - 65cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Material: PVC. Anti-Burst, Heavy Metal Free, Phthalate-Free. Burst-Resistant At Over 500Kg Static Load. Suitable for: 300Kg Load. Helps Improve Posture. Please Note: Pump Not Included, Supplied Deflated. Conforms to Safety Standard: SGS Labs Tested.

Material: PVC. Anti-Burst, Heavy Metal Free, Phthalate-Free. Burst-Resistant At Over 500Kg Static Load. Suitable for: 300Kg Load. Helps Improve Posture. Please Note: Pump Not Included, Supplied Deflated. Conforms to Safety Standard: SGS Labs Tested.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.