Fitness Mad Loop Resistance Band - Black - Light

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Material: Latex. Heavy Duty. Please Note: Do Not Use If Allergic to Latex. Design: Text. Length: 104cm. Suitable for: Core Strength. Aids Muscle Development, Assists with Ankle Rehabilitation, Improves Muscle Health. Fabric Technology: Stretch.

Material: Latex. Heavy Duty. Please Note: Do Not Use If Allergic to Latex. Design: Text. Length: 104cm. Suitable for: Core Strength. Aids Muscle Development, Assists with Ankle Rehabilitation, Improves Muscle Health. Fabric Technology: Stretch.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.