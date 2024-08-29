Safebed Paper Wool 2kg

Safebed Paper Wool 2kg
Soft, safe paper bedding for pets made in our UK factory. A white disposable paper bedding suitable for nesting. Made from long strands, so can be torn to the length required.
Made from food grade tea bag and coffee filter paper - natural and sustainableAbsorbent, economical and easy to dispose ofProvides enrichment and encourages natural nesting behaviourAvailable in small pieces for hamsters, gerbils and mice, and longer strands for rabbits and guinea pigs

