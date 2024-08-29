One For All WM4411 32-65 inch TV Bracket Flat Solid Series

One For All 32-65 inch TV Bracket Flat Solid Series Sturdy design that ensures optimal support of your TV Combining high-grade materials, built-in setup tools and robust design, makes the Solid Brackets a valuable accessory. This low-profile wall mount allows fixed wall-to-TV distance of only 25 mm, yet enough for ventilation of your TV.