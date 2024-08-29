Transformers YPAMKG1MG Generation One Mini Series Model Kit 10cm - Megatron

Crafted with precision and care, this collectible action figure showcases Megatron in his iconic robot form, ensuring that every intricate detail is preserved.

The kit includes 2 pairs of interchangeable hands and 1 rail cannon, allowing Megatron to wield his powerful arsenal. Kids can imagine mighty adventures from Autobot and Decepticon squads.

This Megatron Transformer Toy comes with multiple points of articulation, allowing for a wide range of poses. It can turn around 180 degrees, both arms can rotate 360 degrees and bend up to 150 degrees.