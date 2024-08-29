Marketplace.
image 1 of Lexibook RL800BAT 3D Batman Childrens Clock with Night Light
image 1 of Lexibook RL800BAT 3D Batman Childrens Clock with Night Lightimage 2 of Lexibook RL800BAT 3D Batman Childrens Clock with Night Lightimage 3 of Lexibook RL800BAT 3D Batman Childrens Clock with Night Light

Lexibook RL800BAT 3D Batman Childrens Clock with Night Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Lexibook RL800BAT 3D Batman Childrens Clock with Night Light
Designed with kids and their parents in mind, this alarm clock is one of the easiest to use every day, whether it is for setting the time or the alarm.A wonderful design with Batman lighting up for a few minutes when you press on it.To turn off the alarm, simply press the top of the alarm clock. To disable it during weekends or holidays, just press one button!
Sleep-friendly LCD backlit screenSnooze FunctionLow Battery Indicator

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here