Lexibook RL800BAT 3D Batman Childrens Clock with Night Light

Designed with kids and their parents in mind, this alarm clock is one of the easiest to use every day, whether it is for setting the time or the alarm.

A wonderful design with Batman lighting up for a few minutes when you press on it.

To turn off the alarm, simply press the top of the alarm clock. To disable it during weekends or holidays, just press one button!