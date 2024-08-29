One For All WM7476 Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Light

One For All Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Light Wood

This TV Stand allows you to mount your TV without the need to drill holes. It will give a modern look to your interior allowing a soundbar and streaming devices to be mounted. This free-standing Quadpod is height adjustable and features swivel functionality.

Incredibly simply to install, the Quadpod is assembled with hardly any tools. Following an elegant yet functional design, this modern TV Stand comes in an elegant Oak & Silver grey color.

The integrated media player mount and soundbar holder keep a clean and unclutter look for your living space.

This freestanding TV stand features a cable management system ensuring tidy organization of your cables.