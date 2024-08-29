Lexibook CGM320 Chessman Classic Magnetic & Foldable Chess Game

Chessman Classic Magnetic & Foldable Chess Game. Due to the strong magnet, each piece can stick to the magnetic playing surface. The excellent grip makes it possible to maintain the position of the pieces.

The game board folds up and all parts can be stored in it.

Dimensions of unfolded board: 32 x 2 x 32 cm (Folded: 32 x 4 x 16 cm)

Age: 7+