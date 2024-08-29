Marketplace.
image 1 of One For All WM7475 Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Dark
image 1 of One For All WM7475 Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Darkimage 2 of One For All WM7475 Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Darkimage 3 of One For All WM7475 Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Dark

One For All WM7475 Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Dark

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£299.99

£299.99/each

One For All WM7475 Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Dark
One For All Quadpod Universal TV Stand suitable TV's 32-70 inch - Dark WoodThis TV Stand allows you to mount your TV without the need to drill holes. It will give a modern look to your interior allowing a soundbar and streaming devices to be mounted. This free-standing Quadpod is height adjustable and features swivel functionality.Incredibly simply to install, the Quadpod is assembled with hardly any tools. Following an elegant yet functional design, this modern TV Stand comes in an elegant Walnut & Gun Metal grey color.The integrated media player mount and soundbar holder keep a clean and unclutter look for your living space.This freestanding TV stand features a cable management system ensuring tidy organization of your cables.
Cable ManagementSoundbar Holder360 Degree Swivel and is Height Adjustable

View all TVs & Home Cinema

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here