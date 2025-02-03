Lexibook CG1300 Chessman Elite Electronic Chess Game with Touch Sensitive Keyboard

Chessman Elite Interactive Electronic Chess Game with Touch Sensitive Keyboard 64 Difficulty Levels with Beginner, Advanced and Championship Levels. 2 Player or Player Vs Computer modes Improve your chess skills by playing in training mode. Knows the 50-move rule, "pat" and draw by repetition, pawn promotion, "en passant" capture. Solve the mate in 5 moves. Requires 3 x AA Batteries (Not included) Age: 7+

Functions include: Hint, Take Back, Move, Verify and Set Up 64 Difficulty Levels Interactive Electronic Chess Game

Sold by Rashmian Limited (Rashmian Ltd)