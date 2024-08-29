Marketplace.
Lexibook JC598SPI1 Spiderman Bilingual Educational Laptop with 124 Activities

Sold and sent by Rashmian Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£34.99

£34.99/each

Spiderman Bilingual Educational Laptop with 124 ActivitiesEDUCATIONAL ACTIVITIES - French and English, Mathematics, Dactylography, General knowledge, Logic, Music, Clock reading.TEST THE KNOWLEDGE - Fun activities with different levels to learn, test and improve one's knowledge.GAMES - Fun games to test logic, memory and speed after learning.GREAT DESIGN - Ergonomics inspired by real laptops, with a realistic mouse and keyboard. Slim elegant design. Convenient size for an easy handgrip.MUSIC & MELODIES! - Musical activities for the first step in music (notes learning, composing and playing melodies)GRAPHIC EFFECTS - LCD screen with animations.HOURS OF FUN! - Computer keyboard to answer the questions and play the games.LANGUAGE - Letters, words, typing and spelling.MATHEMATICS - Numbers and calculation (4 operations).Suitable for ages 4+ years
Educational Activities - French and English, Mathematics, Clock Reading and much moreFun activities with different levels to learn, test and improve one's knowledgeDesign inspired by real laptops with realistic mouse and keyboard

