Wahl ZY122 500W Table Blender with Grinder

The Wahl ZY122 Table Blender with Grinder Attachment is the perfect kitchen tool for making healthy smoothies, blending soups, sauces, crushing ice and much more.

The blender has a 1.5L plastic jug and dishwasher friendly parts along with removable stainless-steel blades for easy cleaning.

It comes with a grinder attachment which is perfect for grinding coffee beans, nuts and dried spices.

The blender has two difference speeds and a pulse function too.